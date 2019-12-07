Trinity Hospice's Light up a Life service tomorrow is cancelled

Bispham-based Trinity Hospice says it has reluctantly had to cancel its Light up a Life service, which was due to be held tomorrow,

Trinity says the decision was taken due to a Met Office forecast of severe gales, with gusts of up to 60mph expected in Blackpool on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement by Chief Executive, David Houston, he said: “We are extremely sorry for the disappointment this may cause to many of our supporters, as well as

their families and friends, who regularly attend this special annual event to remember loved ones.

“We would very much like our Light up a Life event to take place this year, but must consider first and foremost the safety and welfare of those attending.

“The Christmas tree, which holds the beautiful memory stars filled with messages remembering loved ones, will be in our chapel over December and our hospice garden will

still be illuminated with hundreds of lights – each one shining in memory of someone special.”

Staff at Trinity would also like to invite those who would have attended the Light up a Life event to visit the hospice on another day during the coming month to see the tree and lights,

as well as view their Book of Dedications, remembering their loved ones.

The chapel is open from 9am until 9pm every day. You can contact the hospice fundraising team on (01253) 952561 for more information.

This is the first time the hospice has had to cancel this special event, which is due to exceptional weather conditions.

The hospice forward to being able to successfully hold the annual ‘Light up a Light’ event again in 2020.