Snow and ice warning in aftermath of Storm Arwen

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place until mid-morning on Sunday in the north of England and Scotland.

The Met Office has warned of a risk of "wintry showers and icy stretches".

Temperatures were expected to struggle to get above freezing in some parts, with -1C forecast in some parts of Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Snow and ice warning

The Met Office said it would be a cold and frosty start to the day, with showers affecting eastern coastal areas.

It added that there is a risk of "icy stretches", with snow showers becoming more extensive over parts of Scotland and the north-west of England early on Sunday.

The cold spell comes after three people were killed when trees were blown over in strong winds as Storm Arwen hit on Friday.

Gusts of almost 100mph also saw transport disrupted, power cuts and damage to buildings, while heavy snow saw lorries get stuck and ploughs being used in a number of areas.