More thunderstorms set to hit Lancashire as second weather warning issued for weekend

The warning will be in place from 4am until 11.59pm on Saturday (August 7).

It follows an earlier yellow weather warning which will come into force from 4am until 11.59pm on Friday (August 6).

The whole of Lancashire is covered by the warnings, with the Met Office advising there may be a risk of flooding, travel delays and road closures.

Damage to buildings from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds may also occur.

"Heavy showers are expected to break out across much of the UK again on Saturday," a spokesman for the Met Office said.

"The heaviest showers are expected within the warning area where some of the showers will be slow-moving and thundery.

"Not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers, with some areas escaping much in the way of rainfall."

The whole of Lancashire is covered by the weather warning, with the Met Office advising there may be a risk of flooding. (Photo by Mathias Krumbholz)

Where the showers do occur there is a possibility up to 30mm of rain could fall "in a relatively short time".

During the course of the day there is a chance some areas could see up to 70mm of rain.

Here's what the Met Office says to expect:

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

