Lancashire weather: Icy blast set to hit next week with the possibility of snow

According to weather forecasts, Monday will see temperatures dip to zero degrees with the rest of the week getting even colder and into the weekend, with the chance of snow on Saturday.

The picture is the same across the whole of the country with some regions bracing for the mercury sinking as low as minus 12C with snow fall likely to last for days.

In the longer term, weather maps reveal freezing air coming to the UK from the North Atlantic and Scandinavia later this month with a cold weather front beginning in late November, before the wintry blast worsens into December.

Get wrapped up for the icy weather