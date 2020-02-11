Lancashire braced for second weekend of extreme weather as Storm Dennis looms

Storm Dennis is set to hit Lancashire this weekend, bringing gusts of up to 70mph and heavy rains in places.



The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for wind as Storm Dennis is set to batter many parts of England and Wales this weekend.

Affecting the whole of Lancashire, the storm is expected to bring "very strong winds and potential for disruption."

Over the weekend wind gusts will widely reach in excess of 50mph, even across some inland areas, with gusts of up to 70mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations.

Named by the Met Office, the impacts of Storm Dennis are not expected to be as extreme as Storm Ciara, but it will bring widespread strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK.

Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Another spell of very wet and windy weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.

Storm Dennis is set to batter the many parts of England and Wales this weekend.(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

“With further warnings possible over the next few days people should keep up to date with the Met Office forecast using our website, app or by following us on social media.”

With already saturated ground there is a risk of further flooding due to the heavy rain.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring a range of impacts, including delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for wind. (Credit: Met Office)

What to expect

- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties