Heatwave forces Fleetwood Asda to empty its chilled shelves

Hundreds of items of food have been removed from Asda's chilled shelves in Fleetwood due to the heatwave.

The recent hot weather has forced staff to remove the fresh produce to prevent them spoiling.

The heatwave means the chillers cannot keep the food cold.

The chillers are unable to maintain a cool temperature as the heat outside reaches over 30C.

Fresh fish, cooked meats, and cheeses, have all been removed from the chilled shelves.

But customers can still buy the products, which are being kept properly chilled in a storage area, by asking staff for what they want.

Asda on Dock Street in Fleetwood.

Other produce, like carrots and other vegetables which are less prone to spoiling, are still available on the chilled shelves.