Flood alerts issued across Lancashire after downpour

Flood risk warnings have been put in place across Lancashire this morning due to high river levels caused by heavy rainfall - which is expected to continue until this afternoon. Here are the areas you need to watch out for.

RIVER RIBBLE AT SAMLESBURY

Flooding is expected at the River Ribble around Brockholes Reserve and Lower Brockholes Quarry today, according to the government's flood information service.

River levels have risen at the Samlesbury river gauge, and flooding is possible from 9am, Areas at risk include Brockholes Reserve and businesses based at Lower Brockholes Quarry.

River levels are expected to remain high until 10pm. People are advised to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

LOWER RIVER RIBBLE AND DARWEN

River levels have risen at the Ewood river gauge, and flooding of properties, roads and farmland is possible in low-lying areas in Darwen, Blackburn, Higher Walton, Walton-le-Dale, Samlesbury, Preston, Fulwood, Cadley, Lea and Penwortham.

High river levels are possible on the Rivers Ribble, Darwen and Blakewater, Savick Brook, Eaves Brook and Sharoe Brook.

WYRE ESTUARY

An orange flood alert for the Wyre Estuary has been put in place as a result of high tides and strong winds.

Flooding is possible up to two hours before and after the high tides, expected around 12.20pm today and 00.40am tomorrow. Areas at risk are low lying land, roads and coastal paths at Fleetwood Docks and Marina, Fleetwood Marsh Nature Park, Barnaby's Sands, Burn Naze, Sower Carr, Hambleton, Stannah, Trunnah, Thornton, Skippool and Little Eccleston.

Coastal conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday, October 2. The flood information service has warned people to be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads, as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.

UPPER RIVER WYRE

River levels have risen at the Garstang river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. and flooding is possible between 7.30am and 6pm today. Areas at risk are low lying land and roads in Abbeystead, Dolphinholme, Galgate, Scorton, Garstang, Churchtown and Billsborrow.

River levels are expected to remain high on the Rivers Wyre, Conder, Calder and Brock, Barton Brook, and Woodplumpton Brook until 6pm. People are advised to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

RIVER LOSTOCK AND RIVER YARROW

Flooding is possible in Whittle-le-Woods, Clayton-le-Woods, Bamber Bridge, Lostock Hall, Farrington, Leyland, Chorley, Eccleston and Croston due to rising water at the Pincock Brow river gauge. High river levels are possible on the Rivers Lostock and Yarrow and other smaller watercourses including Carr Brook, Bannister Brook, River Chor and Syd Brook.