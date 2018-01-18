We're proud of Pride: Rainbow-coloured comeback for LGBT community’s glittering night

LGBT heroes are being celebrated in style with the return of Blackpool’s Pride Awards.

The Blackpool Pride Awards ceremony promises a rainbow-coloured comeback following a six-year hiatus, as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from the resort’s vibrant community will meet at Viva Blackpool on Monday to celebrate this year’s winners.

Special awards recognising outstanding contributions to LGBT welfare will be handed out to people and organisations, including the long-standing commitment to the LGBT community award, the Lancashire Constabulary award for commitment to providing a safe LGBT inclusion zone, the community support award, and the fund-raiser of the year.

There will also be some more light-hearted accolades including best drag act, sexiest male/female, best entertainer and biggest diva.

Organiser Callum Gillies said: “It’s time for the community to get together and celebrate diversity and local talent as well as all the hard work put in by management and staff across our amazing LGB and T Scene here in Blackpool.

“It’s going to be a fantastic event and I’m so pleased at how well received it has been across the town.

“It’s a great chance to recognise those that tirelessly support the LGB and T community and keep Blackpool such a shining beacon of diversity here in the north.

“It’s going to be a real red carpet event, with music and dancers.”

*Viva Blackpool, Monday, January 22. Tickets £5 from 01253 297297.