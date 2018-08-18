Warning to Lancashire train travellers to London as Euston station closes

Lancashire train travellers to London are being warned that Euston Station is closed this weekend.

The station - the terminal for many trains from Lancashire - will also be closed on the Bank Holiday weekend of August 25 and 26 and on September 1 and 2 to allow Network Rail to replace the ageing North Wembley junction.

West Coast main line train passengers are being urged to avoid all but essential rail travel to and from London over the three weekends.

The work reaplacing North Wembley junction – a major intersection on Europe’s busiest mixed-use railway - is part of Britain’s Railway Upgrade Plan.

Network Rail says replacing it will mean passenger and freight users will benefit from better, more reliable journeys in future.

It adds that unfortunately carrying out the ‘vital’ job requires shutting the line, and that least disruptive time to do the work, jointly agreed by rail industry partners, is over the three weekends.

Train passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance at www.nationalrail.co.uk/westcoast and using information on their train operators’ websites.

If customers cannot avoid travelling on these weekends, they’re advised to expect very different journeys to normal – busier trains and longer, diverted routes.

The advice is, as always, to “check before you travel” on www.nationalrail.co.uk

Martin Frobisher, managing director for Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “There is never an ideal time to shut the railway but these three weekends are the least disruptive times to do it.

“We have worked together for the past three years with train operators to carefully plan this closure of the railway in a way that minimises impact on customers.

“It’s vital the track at north Wembley is replaced to continue to safely meet the huge demand of passenger and freight rail services on the West Coast main line. This work will result in better, more reliable journeys in future.”

Peter Broadley, executive director for customer, operations and safety at Virgin Trains on the west coast, said: “With no services into or out of Euston we strongly advise our customers to avoid travelling to London on the days affected.

“We know this will impact on people’s travel plans, particularly over a Bank Holiday weekend so to make it easier we are lifting peak restrictions on the Fridays before these dates from 09:30 for the whole day.”

Andrew Conroy, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway said: “Our aim is to keep people moving if they have to travel on these dates.

“Improvement works are never convenient for anyone, but we have a tried and tested plan for operating buses to connect with alternative routes to and from London when Euston is closed. We still advise customers to travel on alternative days as these options will take significantly longer.”

Euston’s shops and access to London Underground will remain available throughout the three weekends.

All customers are urged to check www.nationalrail.co.uk/westcoast for the very latest travel information.