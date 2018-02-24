Warning as forecasters say snow storm could knock out mobile phone service

A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, with forecasters predicting snow of up to 15cm.

The warning, which means residents should 'be aware' of the potential for disruption, covers most of the UK, including the north west.

It is in place for Tuesday and Wednesday, with lightning storms also predicted for the Fylde coast.

The Met Office said: "There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

"Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

The Met Officer's chief forecaster tempered the warning by saying some places will see 'very little snow', though he said some will get 10-15cm.

"Strong winds will lead to drifting of snow, and lightning could be an additional hazard, particularly near the North Sea, Irish Sea, and English Channel coasts," he added.

By the end of Wednesday, some parts of the UK - mainly on the east coast - could be residents battling their way through 20cm of snow.

Although the weather warning does cover the Fylde coast, Blackpool, which rarely sees snow fall, is expected to miss out on the white stuff.

Current forecasts show only a 50 per cent chance of light snow on Wednesday afternoon - which is the same in Preston.