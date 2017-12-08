War veteran helps swell fund coffers

A Fylde fund-raising event raised £33,000 for charity.

The Wooden Spoon organisation held its annual charity lunch at the Village Hotel in Blackpool sponsored by accountants Hargreave Hale.

Simon Weston, Falklands veteran

The guest of honour and speaker was Falkland’s War veteran Simon Weston CBE.

Guests were also entertained by three opera singers and comedian John Stiles, the son of 1966 Football World Cup winner Nobby Stiles.

In addition, two children, Amanda and Tyler, gave a first-hand account of how they had been helped by Wooden Spoon which has funded projects to support disadvantaged and disabled children since 1983.

Martin Long, Wooden Spoon West Lancashire chairman said Simon Weston held the 400 guests in awe.He said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in this year’s annual lunch.

It was a very enjoyable and entertaining event, which would not have happened without the generosity of our supporters.”

Dudley Warnes, senior investment manager at Hargreave Hale’s Blackpool branch, added: “The event raised a lot of money, all of which will be spent locally.”