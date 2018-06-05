Volunteers to get chance to monitor CCTV at Wyre Civic Centre in Poulton

CCTV operators are inviting members of the community to monitor the CCTV cameras based at Wyre Civic Centre in Poulton.

The council says the system is all about members of the community making their own areas a safer place by providing a sense of security for the public, helping to prevent crime and making the streets safer and meeting new people.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Leisure, Health and Community Engagement Portfolio Holder at Wyre Council

Wyre Council is highlighting the roles as part of national Volunteers Week.

Coun Lynne Bowen Leisure, Health and Community Engagement Portfolio Holder at Wyre Council, said: “We really value the time that our volunteers give up to help serve our community.

“There is such a diverse range of services that we provide and we want to take this opportunity to thank our volunteers, both past and present that have contributed to provide such a brilliant service across our departments.”

Working times are flexible, so the applicants could work in the day or evening, on a weekday or weekend and the role is described as varied.

Applicants are subject to vetting and a training period

Contact the volunteer co-ordinator on (01253) 887504 or email volunteering@wyre.gov.uk.