Volunteers serve up a festive treat

There was plenty of festive cheer when Fleetwood volunteers served up special seasonal fare to some of the lonely and destitute in town just before Christmas.

More than 50 visitors to the Mustard Seed Group were treated to a full Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, cooked and served by the regular volunteers.

The Mustard Seed Group Chirstmas dinner at St Peter's Church in Fleetwood. Pictured are Carolyn Sillis, Ann-Marie Davies, Janet Lovelace and Tracy Beeston.

Few of those sitting down to the meal, which was staged at the town’s St Peter’s Church on Monday, will have the chance of a full roast on Christmas Day.

Many have no families and are without the means to be able to enjoy such a meal on the big day itself.

So this event, held in Fleetwood for the last five years, was their only chance.

Some of the regulars at the table have been homeless in the past.

The Mustard Seed Group Chirstmas dinner at St Peter's Church in Fleetwood. Hilary Craig and Ryan Falconer.

But for one day they were able to enjoy a slap-up festive meal, take part in a prize raffle and each receive a present.

Hot meal sessions are held at the church every Monday night.

Among those helping to serve up the festive fare was the Rt Rev Philip North, Bishop of Burnley, who also performed a short carol service before the meal.

Hilary Craig, one of the regular volunteers who helped prepare the festive meal, said: “When we serve meals like this it can make a big difference.

The Mustard Seed Group Chirstmas dinner at St Peter's Church in Fleetwood. Pictured is Jason Smith.

“I think it can sow the seeds of hope and faith in the community.

“We were trying to show that we do care for all at this time of year when not all people are able or want to enjoy Christmas Day.”

The big festive bash was able to go ahead thanks to Fylde Approved Tradesmen/Women who handed Mustard Seed £750 specifically for the meal.

On the day everyone received a prize, including 20 hampers, boxes of biscuits and chocolates.

The Mustard Seed Group Chirstmas dinner at St Peter's Church in Fleetwood. Pictured are Berlynda Willoughby and Emma Wilson.

Hilary added: “We would just like to thank all the other individuals and organisations who have so kindly donated food and money to us.

“A special thanks must go to the pupils of Millfield School who collected and brought hats and scarves and baby clothes to give out at the party.”

The Mustard Seed sessions are held at St Peter’s Church every Monday night at 6.30pm.