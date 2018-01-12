Vivaldi by candlelight adds extra elegance to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre

Fans of classical music, and the elegant tones of 18th century Baroque in particular, are in for a treat at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre next week.

The theatre is playing host to a concert of popular works by the Italian composer Vivaldi and a number of other favourites.

To add to the sense of occasion, the beautiful Matcham theatre will be atmospherically candle-lit, while the virtuoso musicians of The Locrian ensemble will be attired in lavish period costume.

The night’s programme will be led by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, a composition which depicts 17th century Italian rural life in an impressively inventive manner.

Other works include the Italian’s virtuoso Concerto for Two Violins, the Rustic Symphony, and classics such as Pachelbel’s Canon, and Handel’s Arrival of the Queen of Sheba.

The concert is staged at the theatre on Friday January 19, beginning at 7.30pm.

For tickets contact the box office on (01253) 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk