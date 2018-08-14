Viva Blackpool’s Viva Vegas Diner on the lookout for new voices

Future singing stars are being given a chance to take centre stage with a new resort competition.

Viva Blackpool’s Viva Vegas Diner is launching Diner Stars - The Singing Competition on Friday.

Leye D Johns

The venue is looking to relaunch and boost its team of singing waiting staff, who help add to the all-American flavour at the Promenade restaurant and bar.

Entertainment director Leye D Johns said: “It’s a singing competition, not a talent show - as we don’t think a dancing dog would quite fit in.

“We hope to make the talent show a regular thing, but we’re also aware of how many competitions are out there - with a limited amount of talent to be found, but it would be nice to see who is out there.

“It’s also a chance for us to launch our new fantastic singing waiting staff, who we found through recent auditions.

“They’re so young, but fantastic, and we’re proud to have them.

“Our singing waiting staff have to be confident, to get up close with the audience while waiting on tables, but maybe we’ll find that special someone for the diner, who could also get a role in our mast venue cast too.

“They’re on duty for around six hours and will sing five, or six times during that alongside some of our cast from upstairs too.”

To apply, email hayley@vivablackpoolcom or speak to a member of staff. The competition is open to those aged 12 and over. First prize £50 cash, and a free diner meal for two for those who reach the second round. Competition takes place from 8pm on Friday.