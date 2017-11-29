Video of police arresting Fleetwood Town fan sparks anger

A Fleetwood Town fan has accused police of being heavy handed after he was left bloodied and bruised in the hours leading up to the derby match against Blackpool.

Rob Lanyon, 18, of St Annes, can be seen in a video shared online being arrested by police as they travelled from Fleetwood town centre towards Highbury stadium on Saturday.

Rob Lanyon suffered facial injuries following the incident. Photos and video: Facebook/Jordan Bainbridge

With police trying to escort a group of Fleetwood supporters towards the stadium, the footage shows Mr Lanyon (pictured) struggling as he is restrained by officers, hitting his head on a car in the process.

Mr Lanyon, a greenkeeper, says he has no idea why police singled him out from other chanting Fleetwood fans as they reached Warrenhurst Road.

The 18-year-old, who it is understood had been verbally abusive towards officers, appears in the video to have been struck multiple times while on the ground by an officer who was knelt beside him.

He said he was taken to Blackpool police station, then to hospital for a check up, before being taken back to the station and detained until around 10pm. He was given a £90 fixed penalty for a public order offence.

Mr Lanyon said: “I have no idea why they arrested me.

“We were just chanting a few songs about Blackpool and the police wouldn’t have it.

“Then I’ve been grabbed and it was frightening. They charged me with a public order offence and fined me £90.”

Lancashire Police did not comment on the complaint. A spokesman said: “Around 1.45pm on Saturday, November 26, a man was arrested by police in Warrenhurst Road, Fleetwood, on suspicion of a public order offence.”