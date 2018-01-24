Vicky’s campaign to save her own life

A Fleetwood woman with a series of debilitating health problems which have ruined her quality of life has launched a funding campaign to get help - before time runs out.

Vicky Nash, 30, of Quayside, was finally diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome three years ago.

This rare condition causes faulty collagen in the body affecting joints, ligaments, internal organs, skin, eyes and nervous system.

And it has subsequently led to a series of other problems, including a physiological illness, agoraphobia.and a much more serious heart condition.

She has hardly left the house in years and because she is unable to take in solid food, she now weighs just 6st 1lb.

But Vicky, who is looked after by her partner and carer, David Robinson, has not given up and has decided to launch a fund-raising campaign in a desperate bid not just to live a normal life but to stay alive.

She is hoping to raise £10,000 which would pay for adapted transport and specialised medical help which says she is currently unable to get.

Vicky, who has launched a GoFundMe bid online, said: “I have had brilliant support from my GP in Fleetwood who helped get me in so many ways but I know I’m fighting a losing battle.

“My health has deteriorated and I can’t go on like this.

“I have never been able to live a normal life - I’ve never been to a nightclub, I’ve never gone out for a meal with my partner.

“But the worst thing was when my dad died, six years ago; I wasn’t able to go to the funeral.

“I know that my medical bill will be expensive - just the cost of the investigation into the condition of my neck is just shy of £1000, but this is my last chance.”

To find out more and support the fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/vickys-fight-for-life