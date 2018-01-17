Urgent appeal for freezer space by Blackpool Food Bank

Chiefs at Blackpool Food Bank have issued an urgent appeal for freezer space after a huge donation to their cause.

The plea comes today, as The Gazette reported a 'blow up' in demand for food bank support across the Fylde Coast in recent weeks.

The organisation has been offered up to 50 palettes containing a 'unusually large' number of ready meals, with a 12-month shelf life, from Laila's Fine Foods in Bispham.

But it faces a tight deadline to find bulk freezer storage space to be able to take up the offer.

A spokesman said: "This would meet a huge need across our town of Blackpool.

"Due to the volume of this, we are urgently seeking bulk freezer storage.

"If you or someone that you know can help please get in touch as soon as possible by emailing: info@blackpoolfoodbank.co.uk."

In no suitable storage is found, the food will either be offered to other charities or sold at cost to brokers, according to a spokesman for Laila's.

Managing director Laila Remtulla said: "We regularly work with local food banks, and various local charities, to distribute excess yield to ensure it's going to good causes and not to waste."