UPDATE: Preston woman dies after Fleetwood car crash

A woman who was hurt in a serious car crash in Fleetwood has died from her injuries.

Lynne McDermott, 56, from Preston, suffered serious leg injuries and multiple fractures in a collision involving a white BMW 330i, a parked Ford Ecosport and two female pedestrians on Station Road, close to the junction of Amounderness Way, at around 9.10pm on Saturday.

Ms McDermott, who was one of the pedestrians, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but died yesterday.

The second woman, aged 57, also from Preston, suffered multiple fractures to her left shoulder, arm, hip, ankle and pelvis. She is currently being treated at Royal Preston Hospital.

Station Road was closed for around six hours while collision investigators attended.

Leon Kay, 33, of Bayside, Fleetwood, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving. He has been remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today.

Mrs McDermott's family said: “The world needs to know that she was an incredible person and amazing fighter.

“She fought so hard over the last seven years battling bravely against cancer. Even this horrific incident didn’t stop her from fighting.

“She deserves the credit for what she has gone through. She died with her family by her side and there is now a hole in all our lives and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends but remembered forever.

“She can now finally rest.”

Sgt Michael Higginson, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Team, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mrs McDermott, her family and her friends at this difficult time.

“We continue to appeal for any information in connection to the collision and would urge any witnesses to come forward.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1423 of February 2.