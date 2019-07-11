Update: Fleetwood police cordon off Jubilee Quays after a "sudden death"

Police in Fleetwood have cordoned off Jubilee Quays after a "sudden death".

Police cars were spotted on Dock Street, opposite the Asda carpark in Fleetwood this morning.

Police cars have been spotted on Dock Street in Fleetwood.

Officers confirmed that they were called at around 6am to reports of a "sudden death".

READ MORE >>> Lancashire Police join UK-wide manhunt for alleged date-rapist who fled bail



They said a man had been found unresponsive in a car in Dock Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but despite their efforts the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jubilee Quays in Fleetwood have been cordoned off by police.

Police say enquiries are ongoing, but that the death is not being treated as suspicious.