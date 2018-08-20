UK's post-Brexit success depends on the young

Spare a thought for all the young people receiving their A-Level and GCSE results this month.

The UK’s post-Brexit success depends on them. Not on the grades they get, but on the kind of people they are.

They will be the ones who take and create the jobs of the future - jobs that will require a breadth of skills and not necessarily a narrow band of academic study.

Young people should be able to choose from a broad range of subjects post-16, including technical and vocational.

But there are more restrictions on the subjects offered than ever before.

Sixth form funding has fallen sharply since 2010 while government expectation that students follow a more academic core of subjects has risen.

Schools and colleges are finding it harder than ever to prepare young people for the future. And with Brexit looming, the Government needs to address this urgently.

Paul Whiteman

General Secretary NAHT