Tying the knot: True celebration at Marine Hall wedding

The Marine Hall in Fleetwood was the setting for the wedding of John Jackson and Helen Leeming, who celebrated in style with 200 guests.

Although they had briefly crossed paths before, they met properly at a music event called Slam Dunk Festival At Leeds University in 2011.

John and Helen Jackson.

“We hit it off immediately,” said Helen, “and it certainly helped that we had a lot of mutual friends which meant it was easier to stay in touch and for people to play cupid for us!

The Blackpool couple became engaged after they had been together for five years. They were staying in the Lake District at the time and at first, Helen didn’t think he was being serious. In fact she had to ask him again the following morning to find out if he was sure.

There were just 50 guests at the actual wedding ceremony, but the doors were opened to 200 in the evening for a big celebration which included a gin and fizz bar.

Helen, 30, an insurance broker, said: “Janet at the Marine Hall ensured the whole day ran smoothly.

John and Helen Jackson

“I arrived at around 10am and she took me straight into the main hall to show me the set up and it was absolutely stunning.

“A huge surprise to me is that one of my bridesmaids managed to travel all the way from Barnsley just ten days after giving birth to a little baby girl.

“As I knew her due date it was always touch and go if they would make it, I was over the moon!

“My friend and professional makeup artist Jodie Marie Spencer set to work in making us look less grizzly and more dazzling and wedding ready.

John and Helen Jackson

“Walking down the aisle felt like a dream, I entered to Sigur Ros - Untitled 3 and saw John waiting at the bottom for me, all handsome in a kilt!”

There were formal photos by Tim Johnson and entertainment including a photo booth and classic arcade game machine.

“The DJ, Tom Hardwick did a cracking job,” said Helen, “and the dance floor was never empty all the way up to close at midnight, playing everything from Tina Turner to Andrew WK, just as we like it!

“I couldn’t have wished for a better day, getting to spend it with my family and friends knowing that at the end of it, I would be married to my best friend and soulmate.”

John, 31, a window fabricator, added: “The day was special for me because I got to marry someone who manages to tolerate me on a daily basis!”