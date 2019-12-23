Two people taken to hospital by ambulance after fire in Fleetwood

A couple have been taken to hospital after a fire in Fleetwood.



The man and woman were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital after firefighters rescued them from a home in Seymour Street shortly after 10pm on Saturday (December 22).

Two fire engines from Fleetwood responded to the fire, which started in a bedroom of a terraced house.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel, a ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the two casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution after suffering smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were back out again in the early hours of this morning (December 23) as they tackled a fire involving a storage container in Coopers Way, Blackpool.

Two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended the fire at 12.30am, with crews equipped with breathing apparatus using jets and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.