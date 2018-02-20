Tumble dryer fire sparks emergency call out in Fleetwood

A fire started in a tumble dryer at a commercial launderette in Fleetwood, say fire services.

Four fire engines were called out to the Splash launderette on Lord Street after a member of the public spotted smoke pouring from the property at 7pm on Monday February, 19.

The launderette was closed at the time of the incident. Crews arrived to find the building was "heavily smoke logged".

The occupant from the flat above the launderette had already made their way outside to safety.

Watch Manager Alistair McLean said: "We were called out to a commercial premises with a fire involving a tumble dryer.

"It was after they had shut the shop so we had to gain entry to the property.

"A member of the public saw smoking issuing out of the building and called us out.

"The building is right next to the tram tracks so we had to close them and the road in front while we dealt with the incident.

"We used six breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a fan to extinguish the fire which was contained in the tumble dryer."

Nobody was injured during the incident although the property suffered some heat and smoke damage, say fire services.