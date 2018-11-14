Trinity Hospice supporters scoop hero awards

Trinity Hospice scored a triple-whammy at an awards ceremony to honour the heroes living in our community.

Three of the hospice’s supporters were crowned winners at the Radio Wave Local Hero Awards, held at Viva, Blackpool.

Trinity Hospice supporter Wendy Radcliffe with a representative from sponsor Stones the Jewellers after winning Heart of Gold award

Lorna Cunningham, who volunteers at Trinity’s Day Therapy Unit, is the woman behind the hospice’s Memory Elephants – bespoke keepsakes made using the clothing of people who have died as a special way of remembering them.

She originally made them for herself, her family and friends after her husband, Iain, passed away, and offered the idea to Trinity to raise money for the hospice.

In just 12 months, the elephants raised more than £10,000 and saw orders coming in from across the country.

After receiving her award for Contribution to Charity, Lorna said: “It’s really quite humbling to receive an award like this.

“There’s a whole team involved with the elephants who must also share the recognition for what we have done, and the money we have made.

“It’s a wonderful way to raise the profile of the hospice and what it does.”

Also victorious on the night was Lytham landlord Craig Daniels, who won the Hero for Blackpool Award after a 365-day cycling and running challenge for Trinity in memory of his dad, Reg.

Craig, who runs The County, completed 2,566 miles on two wheels – the equivalent of a whole Tour de France – and 562 miles running – more than 21 marathons over 12 months.

He also lost more than three stone in weight.

His tireless efforts resulted in a £6,000 donation to Trinity.

Craig said: “I don’t see the award as being just for me; it’s about raising the profile of the hospice and recognising that people have put their hands in their pockets

again and again to support me.”

Volunteer Complimentary Therapist Wendy Radcliffe won the Heart of Gold award for the help and support she provides from the hospice’s Day Therapy Unit, as well as her support

for other charities.

Wendy said: “Trinity Hospice is my biggest passion when it comes to charity work, and I just try to help in any way I can.”

Trinity’s Chief Executive Officer, David Houston, said: “We are incredibly privileged to have so many people who support Trinity in whatever way they can.

“And to have three of those people recognised as local heroes just confirms how truly lucky we are.”