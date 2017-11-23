Tributes to man who made friends easily

Tributes have been paid to a popular Fleetwood man who has died at the age of just 48.

Gary Ramsbottom, of Oxford Road, was a well known figure in the town who touched many people’s lives through his various activities..

Gary Ramsbottom

He was a talented lead guitarist with the Fleetwood band Monkberry, who performed classic rock and pop songs throughout the Fylde coast, especially favourites by The Beatles.

Gary was also a recognisable face down at Fleetwood Town FC’s Highbury stadium, where he was a steward on match days.

Parents of Fleetwood Town Juniors also knew him, as wife Shirley is treasurer of their junior club and their daughter Katie plays for the Under 13s.

And he was also a popular face at the Fisherman’s Friends lozenge factory, where he had worked for many years as a processor.

Gary, a former pupil at Cardinal Allen RC High School, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday November 14 after first becoming ill some months ago. Shortly before he died, there was charity night fund-raiser for Gary and his family at Jim’s Bar, attended by around 500 people.

There will be a funeral service at St Mary’s RC Church, Lord Street, on Friday December 1 at 11am and then a service at Fleetwood Cemetery at 12.30pm, followed by a reception at Jim’s Bar.

Brother-in law Paul Wright, of Addison Road, Fleetwood, is married to Shirley’s sister Julie and was Best Man at Gary’s wedding.

Paul said: “He was a top bloke, he touched a lot of lives.

“No one had a bad word to say about him.”

Gary leaves Shirley, Katie, older daughter Georgia, 17 and son Jospeh, as well as his brothers Paul and Steve and parents Carole and Frank.

Musician John Mckenna, who was the lead singer in Monkberry, said: “Gary was one of the most optimistic people I have ever met and he’ll be missed by so many people.”