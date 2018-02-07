Tributes to Fisherman’s Friend’s Tony

Tributes have been paid after the death of Tony Lofthouse, a key figure in the company behind Fleetwood’s world-famous lozenge, Fisherman’s Friends.

Mr Lofthouse, managing director of Lofthouses, died peacefully at home on January 26 at the age of 74.

With wife Doreen as a driving force, he helped turn the company into an almost a £180m-a-year empire global operation, its menthol cough lozenges being sold all over the world

While Doreen has often been seen as the public face of the company, and is well known as a benefactor of good causes in the town, Tony, as he was known, preferred a lower profile role at the firm, which has its factory on Copse Road.

The couple’s son Duncan said: “He will be sadly missed by family, friends and work colleagues who always referred to him as a ‘true gentleman’.

“He lived a low-profile life preferring to spend time with mum, whom he called D’reen.”

Tony was born in November 6 1943 in Methley, Yorkshire but the family moved to Fleetwood when he was very young.

He attended Chaucer Road and Fleetwood Grammar Schools and soon began what would become a life-long interest in trawlers and the fishing industry.

He became highly knowledgeable on the subject and contributed to a number of books with a maritime theme.

Having joined the family business in the late 1960s, he gave more than 50 years loyal service and was still actively working up to the time of his death.

Tony also enjoyed helping to restore the heritage trawler Jacinta and amassed an impressive collection of trawler memorabilia.

His funeral will be held at St Peter’s Church this Friday, at 2.30pm, followed by a burial ceremony at St Peter’s churchyard at 3.15pm. He leaves Doreen, son Duncan and daughter-in-law, Linda.