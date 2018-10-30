Tribute show in Fleetwood celebrates legend of George Michael

Faith - The George Michael Legacy is an incredible show, featuring the sensational Wayne Dilks and celebrating 35 years of hit records and the life’s work of the legend, George Michael.

It hits the stage at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood on Saturday at 7.30pm.

The show will take you on a journey from his early days with Wham to his successful solo career.

Expect all the hits, like Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up before you Go Go, Father Figure, Careless Whisper and more.

The show also uses actual video footage from The George Michael 25 live tour. If you are a fan, join in and celebrate.