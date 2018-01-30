Work set for A585 - but only at night

A new programme of works is set to begin on one of the Fylde coast’s busiest roads, which is already plagued by chronic congestion.

But Highways England, which oversees the A585, insists disruption will be kept to a minimum as the work will be carried out at night.

Coun Maxine Chew

It will be between junction 3 of the M55 at Greenhalgh andWindy Harbour and will involve resurfacing, drainage, lighting and signage works.

It is due to start on February 19 and is scheduled to take seven weeks, culminating in a finish date of April 10, with the work being carried out from 8pm until 6am, with full closure involved.

In a letter to residents in the vicinity, Highways England stated: “The work will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption during the day. Noise levels will be kept to a minimum.

“However, plant and machinery will be required on site for excavation and reinstatement work and access will be maintained for local residents and the emergency services.”

There will be no traffic management over Easter weekend, March 30 until April 2.

Congestion has been an ongoing problem on this stretch of the A585 and last October, Highways England revealed that their preferred plan to tackle traffic jams on the A585 was the more expensive dual carriageway option.

Following the public consultation in 2016 it had chosen to build a completely new bypass road to end jams on the road between the M55 and Fleetwood, with work to start by March 2020.

This plan was praised by Fylde MP Mark Menzies but Singleton and Greenhalgh Fylde councillor Maxine Chew (inset) said it would not solve the issue, as the jams would simply shift further east toward the M55.