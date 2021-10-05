Woman in her 70s rushed to hospital after car crashes into home in Cleveleys

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital after a car collided into a home in Cleveleys.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 7:52 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 7:54 am

Fire crews from Bispham and Fleetwood were called to a road traffic collision in Beryl Avenue at around 12.15pm yesterday (October 4).

A car had smashed into a domestic property, injuring one person.

Firefighters worked to make the scene safe while paramedics tended to the casualty.

A woman was taken to hospital after a car collided into a home in Beryl Avenue, Cleveleys.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We took a woman in her 70s to hospital.

"I don't have any details I can give you about her condition."

Fire crews were in attendance for around 20 minutes.

