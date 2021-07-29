Tram services disrupted after tree blocks overhead line in Fleetwood
Tram services were forced to miss several stops due to a tree blocking an overhead line in Fleetwood.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 7:44 am
Commuters were warned there may be delays to the service at around 6.20am today (July 29).
Tram services will turn at Fishermans Walk due to the tree, causing them to miss London Street, Victoria Street and Fleetwood Ferry.
Blackpool Transport said they hoped normal service would resume soon.
More to follow...
