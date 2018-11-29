Trains between Blackpool and Manchester cancelled due to lack of drivers and points failure

Train services between Blackpool North and Manchester have been cancelled this morning due to a shortage of train drivers.

The beleaguered rail network has also suffered a points failure on the line, with services between Blackpool North and Manchester Airport cancelled until further notice.

It means there are no direct services between Blackpool North and Manchester until after the 9.59am service to Manchester Piccadilly - which is also delayed.

The disruption is affecting a number of services departing and arriving at Blackpool North, including services to Liverpool Lime Street.

The 8.52am service to Liverpool Lime Street has also been cancelled.

As it currently stands, the 8.38am, 9.38am, 10.32am, 11.38am services from Blackpool North to Manchester Airport have been cancelled.

Services running from Manchester Airport to Blackpool North are also cancelled until further notice.

The rush hour 8.21am service to Manchester Piccadilly was also cancelled this morning.

The 8.14am service from Manchester Airport to Blackpool North is also delayed by 46 minutes and is now expected at 9.00am.

This morning's cancelled trains

9:01 Manchester Piccadilly to Blackpool North - Cancelled

8:52 Liverpool Lime Street to Blackpool North - Cancelled

8:38 Blackpool North to Manchester Airport - Cancelled

8:28 Manchester Airport to Blackpool North - Delayed - Expected 10:13

8:21 Blackpool North to Manchester Piccadilly - Cancelled

8:14 Manchester Airport to Blackpool North - Delayed - Expected at 9:02 (48 mins late)

7:53 Stockport to Blackpool North Cancelled

6:35 Manchester Airport to Blackpool North - Delayed - Expected 08:14

6:13 Stockport to Blackpool North due 8:03