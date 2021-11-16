Today's tram updates as Blackpool Transport cancels more services to Starr Gate, Bispham and Fleetwood

Blackpool Transport said it has cancelled 12 of its evening services as it struggles with an ongoing driver shortage.

The full list can be found below.

This morning, the Council-owned operator tweeted: "If you're catching a tram today, there are some cancellations due to staff sickness and shortages so please check ahead.

"Our Service 1 can be used as an alternative from Blackpool - Fleetwood too."

From yesterday (Monday, November 15), the service 1 route has been extended and now operates between Blackpool town centre and Fleetwood's Affinity Outlet shopping centre, off Amounderness Way and Dock Street.

Despite the ongoing driver shortage leading to tram cancellations, Blackpool Transport said: "We are able to do this as staffing levels improve and we hope we can continue this service for the foreseeable."

You can view the updated timetable here.

Today's affected tram services (Tuesday, November 16)

4.15pm - Starr Gate to Fleetwood

5.18pm - Fleetwood to Starr Gate

7.23pm - Starr Gate to Little Bispham

8.00pm - Starr Gate to Fleetwood

8.04pm - Little Bispham to Starr Gate

9.03pm - Fleetwood to Starr Gate

9.08pm - Starr Gate to Little Bispham

9.49pm - Little Bispham to Starr Gate

10.30pm - Starr Gate to Little Bispham

10.50pm - Starr Gate to Little Bispham

11.04pm - Little Bispham to Starr Gate

11.34pm - Little Bispham to Starr Gate

