Three vehicles crash into central reservation of M55

The M55 was closed yesterday evening after three vehicles collided and crashed into the central reservation, say fire services.

The accident happened on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 4 at around 7.45pm on Tuesday December 5.

Two fire engines from Wesham and South Shore attended the incident but did not need to cut anyone from their vehicles.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to a three vehicle crash on the M55.

"Thankfully, everyone was already out of their cars when we arrived.

"We made the scene safe and ensured there were no remaining hazards from fire, fuel or debris."

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured in the accident.

The motorway was closed for several hours and re-opened completely at around 10pm.