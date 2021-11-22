A number of tram services have been cancelled this evening Monday (November 22) as Blackpool Transport struggles to find staff to run its fleet of trams.

"We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your understanding during difficult times," a spokesman said.

This evening's cancelled tram services (Monday, November 22)

6.38pm - Starr Gate to Little Bispham

7.19pm - Little Bispham to Starr Gate

8.30pm - Starr Gate to Fleetwood

9.33pm - Fleetwood to Starr Gate

Bus updates

Bispham Library Bus stop - Due to works in the area, the service 9 southbound Bispham Library bus stop is not in use until Wednesday (November 24).

Passengers can board at Bispham Village or Moor Park Pool stop.

