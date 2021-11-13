These are the latest changes to the roadworks on the A585 near Blackpool for November

From Monday until November 28, one lane will be closed on Amounderness Way eastbound at Skippool Roundabout.

Also one lane will be closed on the approach to roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton-le-Fylde.

However, both lanes will be open on the approach to the roundabout on the westbound of Mains Lane.

Work At Skippool on the A585 improvements

Drivers are warned to be on the lookout for heavy vehicles crossing at Lodge Lane and at Mains Lane, there remain narrow lanes in use while utilities work is ongoing.

Temporary two-way lights during off-peak times will be in use and narrow lanes in place for utility works on the eastbound carriageway at Garstang New

Road.

There are no changes to the current road arrangements at Garstang Road East, Windy Harbour Junction and Skippool Bridge.