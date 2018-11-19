The Office of Rail and Road plans to boost disabled rail travel hailed

The Blackpool-based rail champion for disabled people has welcomed a new plan to make trains and stations more accessible to all.

The Office of Rail and Road is reforming the Disabled People’s Protection Policy to bring greater quality, consistency and reliability to Assisted Travel for disabled passengers.

Stephen Brookes MBE Sector Champion for Rail

Stephen Brookes said the plans would make help more reliable for passengers.

He said: “I am particularly pleased to see they have included matters which I consistently bring to the table, including new arrangements to strengthen communication between stations and measures to introduce greater accountability for assistance provision.”

He welcomed better staff training in how to help people with disabilities including ones that were not obvious.

“A cornerstone of my work is reminding companies that disabilities go well beyond the stereotypical wheelchair and white stick. As I know only too well those of us with hidden disabilities have a particularly difficult and often demeaning time explaining our various issues to staff as well as other passengers.”

He also welcomed plans for a better leaflet on what help can be expected and what to do if things go wrong.