Tailbacks on the M6 after crash involving multiple vehicles

There are long delays on the M6 motorway after a crash involving a number of vehicles, police said.

The accident happened southbound, just past junction 26 for Skelmersdale, Liverpool, and Southport, at around 3.25pm, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

Initial reports suggested it involved a car and two lorries, he added.

All three lanes were initially closed, causing significant queues, though one later reopened.

Traffic maps showed delays as far north as the Charnock Richard services.

The motorway policing unit urged motorists to allow extra time for their journeys or to find an alternative route.