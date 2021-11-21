Sunday's tram updates as Blackpool Transport cancels more services to Starr Gate, Bispham and Fleetwood
More tram journeys have been cancelled between Starr Gate, Little Bispham and Fleetwood today (Sunday, November 21) due to an ongoing shortage of drivers.
20 tram services have been cancelled throughout Sunday (November 21) as Blackpool Transport struggles to find staff to run its fleet of trams.
"We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your understanding during difficult times," a spokesman said.
Today's cancelled tram services (Sunday, November 21)
08:45 Starr Gate - Fleetwood
09:48 Fleetwood - Starr Gate
11:00 Starr Gate - Fleetwood
12:03 Fleetwood - Starr Gate
17:23 Starr Gate - Little Bispham
17:53 Starr Gate - Little Bispham
18:04 Little Bispham - Fleetwood
18:30 Starr Gate - Fleetwood
18:34 Little Bispham- Starr Gate
19:00 Starr Gate - Fleetwood
19:33 Fleetwood - Starr Gate
19:45 Starr Gate - Fleetwood
20:03 Fleetwood - Starr Gate
20:48 Fleetwood - Starr Gate
20:53 Starr Gate - Little Bispham
21:34 Little Bispham - Starr Gate
22:10 Starr Gate - Little Bispham
22:49 Little Bispham - Starr Gate
23:30 Starr Gate - Little Bispham
00:10 Little Bispham - Starr Gate
