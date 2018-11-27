Police close road after crash in Bispham Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A motorcyclist has been injured after a collision in Bispham. The collision happened around 8.15am at the junction of Knowle Avenue and Pierston Avenue. Police have closed both roads and are redirecting traffic. Emergency services are at the scene. More to follow. Gritting lorries prepared as freezing temperatures forecast for Lancashire