Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Blackpool

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a car in Blackpool, say police.

The accident happened at around 10.30pm on Monday, February 6 on Lytham Road at the junction of Tyldesley Road.

Police say a silver Mercedes C class and the motorbike collided at the busy junction leaving the motorcyclist with leg injuries.

A force spokesman said: "Ambulance and police services were called out to the junction following a collision between a motorbike and a car.

"The motorcyclist was taken to Blackpool Victoria with cuts to his leg.

"His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"If anyone witnessed the incident they get in touch on 101."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting log reference 1443 of February 6.