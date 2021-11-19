12 tram services have been cancelled this evening (Friday, November 19) as Blackpool Transport struggles to find staff to run its fleet of trams.

"We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your understanding during difficult times," a spokesman said.

Today's cancelled tram services (Thursday, November 18)

6.38pm - Starr Gate to Little Bispham

7.19pm - Little Bispham to Starr Gate

7.38pm - Starr Gate to Little Bispham

8pm - Starr Gate to Fleetwood

8.19pm - Little Bispham to Starr Gate

8.30pm - Starr Gate to Fleetwood

9.03pm - Fleetwood to Starr Gate

9.15pm - Starr Gate to Fleetwood

9.33pm - Fleetwood to Starr Gate

10.18pm - Fleetwood to Starr Gate

20.50pm - Starr Gate to Little Bispham

11.34pm - Little Bispham to Starr Gate

Town centre night diversions -

There are also a number of diversions in place due to overhead tram wire work on Talbot Road.

Services 2, 2C, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 & 14 will divert between 10pm - 5am from Monday, November 15 to Friday, November 19.

Services 2 & 2C from Abingdon St will divert via Springfield Road, Promenade, Talbot Square, Clifton St, Abingdon St (St Johns Square) and normal route at Grosvenor St.

These services will not divert on their return route to town.

Services 3 & 4 northbound will leave Abingdon St diverting via Queen St, and continue normal route at Dickson Road.

Travelling southbound, the services will use their normal route to Dickson Road then divert via Springfield Drive, Promenade, Talbot Square, Clifton St, St Johns Square, Caunce Street and continue normal service at Grosvenor St.

Services 5, 7, 9, & 14 travelling northbound will use their normal route to Clifton St, then divert via St Johns Square, Cookson Street and return to normal route at Talbot Road.

Travelling southbound these services will use their normal route to Talbot Road, then divert via Buchanan St, Grosvenor St, Church St, St Johns Square, Springfield Road, promenade, Talbot Square and continue normal route at Market Street.

Service 6 travelling northbound will use its normal route to Clifton St, then divert via Abingdon St, Caunce St and continue its normal route at Grosvenor St.

Travelling southbound will use its normal route to Church St then divert via Abingdon St ( St Johns Square) Springfield Road, Promenade, Talbot Square and continue normal route at Market St.

