Fleetwood motorcyclist killed on Isle of Man mountain road
A Fleetwood man has died in a motorcycle crash on a visit to the Isle of Man.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 10:22 am
The 56-year-old sustained fatal injuries in the crash near Guthrie's Memorial on the A18 Mountain Road at around 4.15 on Monday (September 27).
The memorial is situated on an S-bend corner, between Ramsey Hairpin and the Bungalow, on the highest section of the Snaefell Mountain Course used for motorcycle racing.
The road was closed for several hours whilst emergency services worked at the scene.
Isle of Man Police said an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.