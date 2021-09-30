Fleetwood motorcyclist killed on Isle of Man mountain road

The fatal crash happened on Monday (September 27) near Guthrie's Memorial - the highest section of the Isle of Man's Snaefell Mountain Course, used for motorsport racing. Pic: Google

The 56-year-old sustained fatal injuries in the crash near Guthrie's Memorial on the A18 Mountain Road at around 4.15 on Monday (September 27).

The memorial is situated on an S-bend corner, between Ramsey Hairpin and the Bungalow, on the highest section of the Snaefell Mountain Course used for motorcycle racing.

The road was closed for several hours whilst emergency services worked at the scene.