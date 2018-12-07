Family pay tribute to Preston man killed in M55 crash

The family of a Preston man killed in a crash on the M55 are mourning the loss of their 'devoted son and husband'.

John Fielding was killed after a collision on the M55 around 5.15pm on Friday November 23.

John Fielding, 58, from Bradford.

The 58-year-old, from Preston, was driving a Jaguar F-Pace R Sport car with his two grandchildren in the back seat, when he collided with a Peugeot 308 during evening rush hour.

The collision caused John's vehicle to crash into the hard shoulder barrier. John was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he died from his injuries.

His grandchildren – two girls aged three and six – were also injured in the crash. They were both taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The three-year-old suffered a broken leg and the six-year-old received minor injuries.

John was born and raised in Preston, before moving with his family to Bradford in Yorkshire.

John’s family said: “John grew up in the Preston area but travelled around to various places before settling in the West Yorkshire area.

"Even though living in West Yorkshire, he was still a devoted and avid supporter of Preston North End.

“He is the son to Ivy, devoted husband to Julie and the dad to Sarah, Thomas and Jack. He is also the step father to Tom and Hannah. He has two brothers Richard and Stuart. John was also a loving Grandad to Courtney, Bradley, Florence and Daisy.

“John worked in the financial industry and made many friends through clients and customers.

"John loved visiting Northumberland where he spent a lot of time with his family and Cockerpoo Barney on the beach.

“John has been taken away from us too soon and will be missed dearly."

The family have expressed their appreciation to the emergency services who fought to save John's life.

“John’s family would like to add a special thank you to the paramedics, the off duty air ambulance consultant who stopped to assist and the Royal Preston resus team who treated John with dignity and respect", the family said.

An investigation is ongoing into the crash which happened between junction 1 at Broughton and junction 3 at Kirkham

The driver of the Peugeot – a man in his 40s – received minor injuries.

The M55 was closed for more than five hours after the crash.