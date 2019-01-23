Delays to trams as freezing fog hits the Fylde coast

It's been a chilly start to the morning, with many people waking up to find their cars frozen.

And it's not been a much better start for tram users, with transport bosses in the resort warning of delays because of the weather conditions.

Blackpool Transport tweeted: "Due to freezing fog affecting the overhead line, there will be delays to service in both directions until further notice.

"Sorry for any inconvenience."

It added: "Trams are currently running but with delays. Please allow extra time for your journey this morning.