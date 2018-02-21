Cyclist taken to hospital after crash in Cleveleys

A cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a van in Cleveleys, say ambulance services.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Victoria Road West at the junction of Cleveleys Avenue and St George's Avenue at around 8.20am on Wednesday, February 21.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of an accident.

"We took a patient to Blackpool Victoria Hospital."

A spokesman for the police said that the cyclist is not believed to have suffered major injuries.

The road was closed for a period of time while emergency services dealt with the incident.