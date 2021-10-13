Blackpool Transport cancels 26 tram journeys today due to staff shortages

A total of 26 tram services have been cancelled between Blackpool and Fleetwood today (Wednesday, October 13) due to driver shortages

Staff sickness has added to problems faced by Blackpool Transport as it struggles to keep its services running due to ongoing driver shortages.

Today's shortages mean Blackpool's tram service can not run a full service between Starr Gate and Fleetwood from 1.45pm to 11.34pm.

Blackpool Transport said it will replace trams with buses for services between 1.45pm and 3.15pm to help with journeys during school hours.

The replacement buses will run along the 10-mile stretch of tramway between Starr Gate and Fleetwood and passengers can board at any bus stop along the way.

But after 3.15pm, replacement buses will not be made available and passengers are urged to plan journeys ahead by checking the full list of cancelled services below.

Last week, staff shortages led to it cutting some of its bus services due to a lack of drivers. Bosses said the cuts were "regrettable" and they hoped to increase the number of drivers in the future.

James Carney, the company's finance and commercial director said: "We have been confronted with a change in the labour market that has come on very quickly, caused by the pandemic and the rise of a lot of online shopping.

"This is because the logistics and transport industry across the UK is experiencing a shortage of drivers and has driver vacancy rates of up to 20 per cent.

"We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your understanding during difficult times."

Today's cancelled tram services

Due to a shortage in crews, Blackpool's tram service will not be able to operate the following trips today.

13:45 from Starr Gate

14:48 from Fleetwood

15:15 from Starr Gate

16:18 from Fleetwood

16:45 from Starr Gate

17:23 from Starr Gate

17:48 from Fleetwood

18:04 from Little Bispham

18:38 from Starr Gate

18:45 from Starr Gate

19:15 from Starr Gate

19:19 from Little Bispham

19:48 from Fleetwood

20:00 from Starr Gate

20:18 from Fleetwood

20:23 from Starr Gate

20:30 from Starr Gate

21:03 from Fleetwood

21:04 from Little Bispham

21:23 from Starr Gate

21:33 from Fleetwood

21:45 from Starr Gate

22:04 from Little Bispham

22:48 from Fleetwood

22:50 from Starr Gate