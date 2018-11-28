Blackpool man reported for summons after Bispham motorcycle crash

A man from Blackpool has been reported for summons after a collision in Bispham yesterday.

The 33-year-old was interviewed by police following an alleged hit and run which left a motorcyclist with a broken hip.

He has been reported for summons for failing to stop, failing to report an accident and driving without insurance and a licence.

READ MORE: Police search for Nissan Micra after Bispham hit and run

The collision in Bispham happened around 8.15am at the junction of Knowle Avenue and Pierston Avenue.

A Nissan Micra collided with the motorcyclist before allegedly fleeing the scene.

Police conducted a search for the vehicle and driver, who they identified yesterday evening.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering serious pelvic and leg injuries.

The road was closed for an hour whilst police investigated the incident and interviewed witnesses.

A police spokesman said: "There has been a collision between a Nissan Micra and a motorbike. The motorcyclist has come off his bike and the Micra made off from the scene.

"The ambulance service attended and a motorcyclist has sustained potential leg/pelvis injuries."

