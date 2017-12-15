Training offer for teens

From January, Fleetwood Town FC Community Trust will be running a new 12-week Traineeship Programme for 16 to 18-year-olds who need support to get back into education, training or employment.

This will also run alongside a short adult courses for anyone over 19 who is unemployed leading to a free qualification.

Kick Start Your Career has been running since September 2016 and has worked with 34 young people aged 16 to 23 with some really positive outcomes in moving forward and personal development:

n 26 have qualifications in Employability and Personal Development, Maths and English at a higher level

n 29 gained work experience and references

n 17 have gone into part-time or full-time employment

n 2 have gone into Further Education

All have reported an improvement in mental health, confidence and motivation, and one student said it had been a lifeline to sort a lot of issues out, to get help and get back into work.

We have also been delivering Level 2 Certificates in Customer Service and Team Leading which have given young people the chance of gaining two additional GCSEs as well as Maths and English.

From January, the Community Trust will also be running a new Traineeship Programme for 16 to 18-year-olds which will provide a BTEC Level 2 in Work Skills, Maths and English and work experience.

One-week adult short courses start on March 12 for L2 Customer Service and Team Leading Principles.

To find out more, ring Lisa Bennett on 07464 491186, email: lisa.bennett@fleetwoodtownfc.com or visit www.fleetwoodtownfcct.com