Trainer’s new apprenticeships

A training provider with a base in Blackpool has launched a new programme under the reformed Apprenticeship Levy scheme.

PHX Training, recently approved and listed on the Register of Approved Training Providers, offers level two and three qualifications in Effective Business Administration Skills, equipping learners with effective skills that meet specific business objectives.

In addition, it offers benefits to employers and employees, including matching apprentices to businesses, application support and mediation to achieve tangible results for both the business and applicant.

Dan Scott, managing director said: “Our new Effective Business Administration Skills apprenticeship is for learners who work in, or who want to work in various types of roles. At PHX we train, mentor and build skills for apprentices whether they are a new starter or an existing employee.

“We know each business is different which is why we work closely with businesses to understand what knowledge is required so that we can deliver learning that is unique to the employer.”